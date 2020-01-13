'The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody' Lead Cast & All About Their Bright Future After The Show

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was an American sitcom featuring twin brothers, Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse in lead roles. The show revolves around their family staying in the Tipton Hotel, as their mother works as a lounge singer.

With the support of some of the hotel’s wondrous yet distinct employees, the twins created a lot of trouble with their pranks. It has been more than eleven years since the series stopped airing. Check out what the cast is up to now:

Dylan Sprouse as Zack Martin

Then

Image: Youtube

Now

The Ten minutes older of the two Martin siblings, Zack Martin was the one who was responsible for creating most of the trouble around the Tipton Hotel. The mischievous boy from the series went ahead to finish his studies and earned a diploma degree in video game design. After finishing his studies, Dylan returned to the industry in the year 2017 with some short series and Indie movies.

Also Read | Adam Sandler reunites with Big Daddy co-star Cole Sprouse after 2 decades, see pictures

Cole Sprouse as Cody Martin

Then

Now

The intelligent one between the two Martin brothers, Cole Sprouse played the character of Cody Martin, a dedicated student. He stuck to the character in his real life and just like his brother he focused on his studies. He completed his degree in archaeology and got involved with excavations and lab work during his time away. However, he missed being on TV so he returned to the industry in 2017 with Riverdale playing the character of Jughead Jones. He earned the award of the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Also Read | Cole Sprouse opens up about having a 'bro-crush' on K-pop band BTS

Kim Rhodes as Carey Martin

Then

Source: Youtube

Now

The mother of Zack and Cody, Carey was a struggling lounge singer trying to cope with raising two mischievous kids by herself. Kim Rhodes, just after the show ended, appeared in horror films like Mostly Ghostly and Cyrus. She has also been a part of a family drama Switched at Birth. But, her role in Supernatural can be called one of her most prominent role since the Disney show came to an end.

Also Read | Cole Sprouse had a crush on Jennifer Aniston while working on 'Friends'

Also Read | Cole Sprouse opens up about having a 'bro-crush' on K-pop band BTS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.