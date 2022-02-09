'The Tinder Swindler' Con Artist Shimon Hayut Banned From Dating Apps

Netflix's new documentary 'The Tinder Swindler' focused on a man named Simon Leviev. The documentary is based on a con man, Shimon Hayut, who met multiple women on the famous dating app, Tinder between 2018 and 2019. Hayut has been banned from dating apps like Tinder and Hinge after the filmmakers alleged him of scamming multiple women for a total of $10 million (74 Crore rupees), NBC News reported.

The documentary revolves around a conman who followed three women who alleged that they were scammed by Leviev, an Israeli man who met all of them separately on Tinder. The three women alleged that Leviev's real name is Shimon Hayut who pretended to be the son of a wealthy businessman and took them on dates and had a relationship with them before scamming them of a large amount of money, as per the NBC News report. At the time of the release of a documentary on February 2, 'The Tinder Swindler' had claimed that Hayut's account existed on Tinder. However, the Tinder spokeswoman informed that they had issued a ban on Simon Leviev after the story of his acts had become public in 2019, as per the news report.

Conman banned from dating sites

The Tinder spokesperson further stated that they had performed an internal investigation and they can confirm that account the account of Shimon Hayut does not exist on Tinder. Moreover, Hayut has also been banned from dating sites and apps under Match Group Inc, including Match.com, Plenty of Fish and OkCupid. Meanwhile, the women who have been conned by him have launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to pay off the debt after losing their money to the conman, Mirror reported. He had claimed to be the son of a diamond merchant after meeting the women on the dating apps. As per the Mirror report, he told them that he could not make use of his own money as his enemies would manage to find him. One of the women has started receiving psychiatric care after she claimed that he conned her £185,000 (1,87,18,118 rupees) in just a few weeks.

Image: Instagram/ShimonHayut