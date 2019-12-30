The Wall Game Show: Steps To Participate In The Show On Vijay TV

Titled as one of the longest-running shows in the United States, The Wall is an American television game show, which is broadcasted by NBC. It seems like the makers of the much-popular show are now stemming their roots in the South Indian television, as the show now airs on Vijay TV. Considered as India’s biggest reality game show ever, The Wall is hosted by Priyanka and Ma Ka Pa Anand. Recently, the makers revealed that Vijay TV has opened the registration for The Wall show audition. Here are a few instructions on how to apply for the much-acclaimed game show.

The Wall Game Show Vijay Tv Rules

Rule 1: The Wall game is played in teams of two.

Rule 2: The teams get one each chance to answer questions and if they answer correctly, a green ball falls from the wall and the players add the value of the slot to their winning total.

Rule 3: If they answer incorrectly, a red ball falls and the value the ball lands on will be deducted from the total prize money.

Rule 4: As the game progresses, one player will be sent into an isolation room and they have to play the remainder of the game without communication.

Rule 5: Communication of any sort between the two contestants is prohibited.

The Wall Game Vijay TV Audition Registration Procedure

Step 1: Go to this official registration URL. Check the URL below:

– https://vijay.startv.com/the-wall/

Step 2: You have to fill in personal details, make sure to fill in the correct details for getting shortlisted.

Step 3: The details that need to be filled are Name, Age, Sex, Contact No, Email Address, City / Town, Name of the Partner.

Step 4: You must upload a video or photo of you with your game partner, it must be less than 20mb.

