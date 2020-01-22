The Debate
The Wheel Of Time: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Series Cast And Crew

Television News

The Wheel of time is about five young people who are on a mission to save the world. The tv series is based on a novel which is written by two authors.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wheel of time

Amazon studios currently has a web television series in works based upon the fantasy book series The Wheel of Time. The author's of The Wheel of Time are Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The plot of the television series is about five young people who are on a mission to save the world. Recently 'Wotonprime' shared a video on Instagram of the cast and crew of The Wheel of Time. They were reading the script for the first episode of The Wheel Of Time.

The cast of The Wheel of Time

The cast for the series includes Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, Johann Myers, Priyanka Bose, Emmanuel Imani, Taylor Napier. Apart from the cast list, no other news about the series has been confirmed including the release date. It is said that it will release either in the year 2020 or 2021. Fans of the book series are excited for the television series to launch on Amazon Prime. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Wheel Of Time On Prime (@wotonprime) on

A post shared by The Wheel Of Time On Prime (@wotonprime) on

A post shared by The Wheel Of Time On Prime (@wotonprime) on

