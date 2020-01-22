The Wheel Of Time: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Series Cast And Crew

Amazon studios currently has a web television series in works based upon the fantasy book series The Wheel of Time. The author's of The Wheel of Time are Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The plot of the television series is about five young people who are on a mission to save the world. Recently 'Wotonprime' shared a video on Instagram of the cast and crew of The Wheel of Time. They were reading the script for the first episode of The Wheel Of Time.

The cast of The Wheel of Time

The cast for the series includes Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, Johann Myers, Priyanka Bose, Emmanuel Imani, Taylor Napier. Apart from the cast list, no other news about the series has been confirmed including the release date. It is said that it will release either in the year 2020 or 2021. Fans of the book series are excited for the television series to launch on Amazon Prime.

#WoTWednesday had to wait until Friday because I got to sit down with one of my favorite authors (and fellow SLC native) to pick his brain about the Wheel of Time. Truly one of those “is this my life?” moments that I’m so thankful to be having. Thanks ⁦@BrandSanderson⁩ pic.twitter.com/w8nCbtJumO — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) February 8, 2019

