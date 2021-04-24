The Week That Was For Eijaz Khan: Check Out The TV Star's Top Social Media Posts!

Eijaz Khan has become one of the most popular faces in television, having worked in several TV shows during the course of his career. His appearance on a popular reality show has increased his popularity even more in the recent times, and his relationship with actor Pavitra Punia is also highly speculated in the entertainment industry. Eijaz has been making it a point to keep his fans updated about what he has been up to on social media. Following are some of the highlight moments of the actor seen on Instagram this week.

Eijaz Khan’s week in a glimpse

Eijaz Khan is known to actively share his pictures and videos on Instagram which are all positively received by his followers. A few days ago, he posted a few pictures from ‘Jumma’, which is the holy day in Islam when devotees offer their prayers. The actor is seen striking various poses in all the pictures and called it a ‘late Jumma post’ in the caption. His next post shows a picture of his girlfriend Pavitra, on the eve of her birthday. Eijaz simply wrote captioned it, “light of my life”.

Finally, on the day of her birthday, Eijaz made sure to pen a heartfelt message for Pavitra in the caption of his post. He began his message by wishing her on her special day. He continued his message by writing, “keep smiling. . keep shining. .i love you”. Eijaz then ended his messages on a funny note as he wrote, “#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya”. Pavitra is seen posing with her birthday balloons and cake in the pictures, which also included a few selfies of the couple.

Eijaz Khan has been dating Pavitra Punia ever since they both appeared in the well-known reality show. Along with popular shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, and many others, Eijaz has also worked in a handful of hit films in the past. He had famously starred in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, where he had played the role of Jassi, who is Manu’s friend.

Promo image courtesy: Eijaz Khan's Instagram