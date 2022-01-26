'There Is No Proof, There Was No Function': Rakhi Sawant On Her Marriage With Ritesh Singh

Ever since actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh entered reality show Bigg Boss 15, fans have been questioning their marriage. After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale’s eviction from the show, the other finalists of the show were put in a tight spot. Two popular RJs were summoned to grill the contestants on matters from inside and outside the show. Rakhi Sawant’s marriage became the highlight of the session where she was asked about her equation with her husband.

Rakhi, who is known to entertain fans with her musings on the show, was asked about her decision to introduce her husband Ritesh Singh to the world on the popular show. Even though the actor had been vocal about her marriage in the past, she explained that nobody believed her. Her husband Ritesh then offered to accompany her to India and have a reception ceremony where she could officially introduce him.

However, a few days after he landed, she was offered Bigg Boss 15, and she did not want to say no to it. "This is when I decided to announce my marriage on Bigg Boss 15. The show is also so popular and is watched across the globe, making it easier for me to tell the world," she told the RJs.

Rakhi Sawant on her equation with husband Ritesh Singh

The actor admitted that she had checked Ritesh’s bank balance and agreed to marry him. Revealing that they took their pheras behind closed doors in a hotel room, Rakhi shared that she doesn’t blame anyone for pointing fingers at her. "There is no proof. There was no function," she said in Hindi.

While talking about her equation, Rakhi got a bit emotional and revealed that during the family week, her mother told her that he has been waiting for her. However, Rakhi has decided that unless Ritesh legally weds her and gives her the marriage certificate, she won’t stay with him.

"Don’t pity me Ritesh. If you think I am a good person and deserve your love, only then let’s take our relationship ahead. We are not legally married yet. But now, I want my rights as a wife and not any kind of sympathy. Give me a marriage certificate so that we can spend our lives together. If not, I don’t think we can stay together. We will have to part ways otherwise," she added towards the end.

IMAGE: Instagram/RakhiSawant2511