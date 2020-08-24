'Woh Rashi Thi' Rap Song Given An Interesting Twist By These Internet Users; See Videos

The recent Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song by Yashraj Mukhate has been leaving the audience addicted over the catchy tune ever since it was released on the internet. A number of people have been creating dance and video covers of the song and keeping the audience entertained through their creations. Check out these creations -

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap covers

The latest Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap mash-up has invited the attention of quite a few artists from around the country. A few people have been making dance covers while others give it a twist with musical instruments. Here is a look at a few covers that caught the attention of the audience.

This is a Tabla cover by an artist called Kranthi. He has given the song a special twist with his skills and knowledge with the classical music instrument, Tabla. He has caught every beat in the Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song and given it a fusion touch.

Ronit Ashra is an internet sensation who had previously left the audience stunned with his imitation skills. He imitates Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt. He has left the audience impressed once again with his version of the song. In the video, he is seen dressed as all three characters, Kokilaben, Rashi, and Gopi Bahu. His video is being widely shared by internet users.

Tannu Sen is another internet user who has been leaving the internet entertained with her version of the rap song. She can be seen dancing on the song dressed in proper Gujarati attire. She has picked up each beat and created a Bollywood style dance routine with the catchy tune. Her work has been liked by quite a few people across social media.

Another music creator to steal the internet with his work on Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song is Ankit Chaudhary. He can be seen using the instrument to give it a touch of classical music. The light background music added by the artist is being highly appreciated by the audience.

Nandita Shrivastava is known for her impersonation of character Kokilaben. She recently created a video with the song while being dressed in an orange heavily-designed saree. Her fans have been sharing the video widely across social media.

