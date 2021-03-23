'This Day Last Year': Ridhi Dogra Pens Note On First Anniversary Of Janta Curfew

On March 22, 2021, Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note on the completion of one year since the Janta Curfew in 2021. The actor shared all the things learnt by people during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. She said the lockdown began a "collective of learnings".

She wrote in her caption that the world "learnt to be wherever it was, learnt gratitude" and "appreciate whatever things it had". She listed that the world "learnt to look at the brighter side of life, every day" and to "push beyond anxiety and fears". She emphasised that the world learned to be "empathetic, helpful and kind". She added that while "money was not everything, being present" proved to be "everything".

She further went on to say that humans learnt to "coexist with nature" and learnt "the power of humanity". She finished the list of learnings saying the world gained a new point of view on the "old way of living". She ended her post writing that while the world learns to live with "uncertainty" in the new way of life that she hopes the "individual" learnings are carried forward.

In the picture posted on Ridhi Dogra's Instagram handle, she can be seen wearing a denim on denim look with a blue denim jacket, blue denim skirt and a blue bralette. Her makeup is minimal in the image. She can be seen sitting on a brown ottoman while posing for the photo.

Ridhi's fans were loving her post. While many dropped heart emojis for The Married Woman actor, others added to the list with their own learnings. Many others complimented her look in the photo. One fan said she looked like Rachel from the 90s sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The image received over 25,000 likes from fans.

The picture was taken during a recent photoshoot that Ridhi Dogra had done with Areesz Gandhi, a photographer. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video with fans to show off a clip taken during the shoot. Ridhi can be seen posing while the song California Dreamin' by the group The Mamas & The Papas played in the background.

