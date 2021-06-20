This Is How Ayushmann Khurrana Convinced 'Andhadhun' Director To Cast Him In The Film!

Sriram Raghavan's black comedy crime thriller film, Andhadhun, released in 2018 to critical and commercial acclaim. When you think of Andhadhun, you can't imagine the film without Ayushmann Khurrana. One of his most memorable performances to date, Ayushmann aces the role of a (fake) blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor.

However, did you know that when Sriram Raghavan thought of the main lead for the film, he did not have Khurrana in mind at all? That's right, fan-favourite Ayushmann almost lost out on his Magnum Opus role, however, the actor was persistent. When Ayushmann learnt that Raghavan hadn't yet found a lead actor for the film, he went and sought out the director himself.

How Ayushmann Khurrana signed Andhadhun

In an interview with Raja Sen in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how he sought Sriram Raghavan out for Andhadhun. He mentioned how he texted the director, as he's "the most approachable director, ever". The actor then mentioned how he went up to the "un-filmy" real-life director and told him that he wanted to work together.

Fans would think that Raghavan would simply be delighted for an actor like Ayushmann to show up and demand the role. However, the director expressed his own concerns telling Khurrana that Andhadhun wasn't a "slice of life film", like his other hits. The director even told the actor that he was never on his "radar" for the role.

However, the very persistent Ayushmann Khurrana then insisted on auditioning for the role which surprised the director. Raghavan even asked him why he would put himself through a screen test, despite being an established actor. Khurrana on the other hand, remained firm about proving himself worthy of the role.

Ayushmann's audition for Andhadhun

In the same 2019 interview with Raja Sen, Ayushmann explained that the scenes he auditioned for were some of the most "slippery" scenes in the film. The first was the scene where Khurrana goes to a police station to report a murder, in turn, meeting the man he was there to complain about. The second where the now suspicious cop accompanies Khurrana to his flat to see if he's truly blind.

Once the audition was completed, Khurrana exclaimed how the director immediately started "discussing dates" with him. He mentioned how the director was probably excited because of Khurrana's own excitement about the film. He also explained that being a musician, learning to play the piano was a relatively faster process than it would've been for another actor.

Image - Still from Andhadhun

