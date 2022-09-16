'This Is How My Lau Looks': Debina Bonnerjee Shares Glimpse Of Daughter After 1st Piercing

Television actors, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced their second pregnancy. The news seemed to have caught many by surprise as the couple was even questioned about having a second child just four months after the birth of their daughter Lianna. However, the couple did not pay heed to any such questions and said that they are always so 'chilled out'. Amid the hype surrounding the announcement, Debina Bonnerjee shared a glimpse of her daughter, Lianna with her first ear piercing.

Debinna took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of herself with her daughter. In the pictures, the mother was seen wearing a purple sleeveless top while she held Lianna in her arms. Lianna can be seen wearing a green checked frock and a little earring. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "This is how my lau is looking after her ear piercing wearing her first earring".

Debina Bonnerjee's daughter after first piercing

Previously, Debina Bonnerjee had made headlines for breaking pregnancy stereotypes. She had dropped a video of her working out in the gym. In the clip, the actor could be seen donning a black sports bra on matching track pants. She could be seen flaunting her baby bump as she did some weight-lifting exercises with her trainer. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor @mindbodydesign_newyou These days I’m all about. A healthy body, calm he mind and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out".