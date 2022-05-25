'This Is Us' Cast Bids Adieu To Hit NBC Show; 'this Experience Has Been One For The Books'

The ensemble cast of the popular NBC show This Is Us penned emotional posts on social media as they bid adieu to the audiences with the conclusion of its sixth and final season on May 24. Following the series finale, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson among others recalled their memorable times and stated how much they would miss working together.

Having premiered on NBC in September 2016, the show has earned immense popularity in its six-season run and earned several accolades apart from more than 30 Emmy Award nominations.

This Is Us cast bids emotional adieu to hit NBC show

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 23, Mandy Moore shared glimpses from her character's funeral service program, citing her character Rebecca's lines in the caption. She wrote, "As we close out the final chapter, let me leave you with this… 'Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they're small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I'm asking you to be fearless.' - Rebecca Pearson #ThisIsUs."

'Can't believe today is here': Chrissy Metz on This is Us finale

Chrissy Metz shared a compilation of her character Kate Pearson's best moments on the show and stated, "Can't believe today is here. Taking a trip down memory lane and sharing some of my favourite Kate Pearson moments… what are YOURS? Tell me. Love you all!! #ThisIsUsFinalChapter @nbcthisisus"

On the other hand, Justin Hartley dropped a glimpse of him sitting on the set chair. While sharing the image, he mentioned, "Can you believe this is the set chair they gave me? All these years…no, but all jokes aside, this experience has been one for the books and I’m grateful to Dan, this cast, crew, and all the incredible fans who tune-in week after week, making #ThisIsUs what it is today, so thank you."

For the unversed, the series follows the lives and families of two parents in various time frames. Created by Dan Fogelman, the series received widespread critical acclaim over its six-season tenure, with a reported average rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The sixth and final season premiered on January 4, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NBCTHISISUS)