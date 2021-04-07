This Picture Of Shaheer Sheikh Has Fans Wondering If He Is Unwell; See

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle on April 6, 2021, to share a video of himself relaxing in his Mumbai apartment. The actor wore a black muscle shirt with a pair of black-rimmed spectacles giving a nerdy and rugged look. Along with a few pictures of himself, he added an image of his view from his Mumbai apartment. The actor added the hashtags "Stay Safe" and "Stay Home" to his caption and encouraged his fans to abide by the rules and regulations provided by the Government.

Shaheer Sheikh's nerdy and rugged look

His captions and the pictures raised suspicions among Shaheer Sheikh's fans who were concerned for his health. The actor, who recently his birthday, received comments asking if he was safe and got advised by fans not to step out of his house given the situation in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai. Others were extremely happy to see another new post by their favourite actor.

One fan gushed over Shaheer Sheikh's looks in the video. Fans called him 'handsome' and 'fabulous' and left tons of heart-eyes, hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. Others asked the actor when he would be back on television.

After the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and many other states in India, many Bollywood and TV celebrities have contracted the virus. The list includes TV celebrities Rupali Ganguly, Amar Upadhyay, Ankit Siwach, Nikki Tamboli, Aashish Mehrotra among many others. Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar too have contracted the novel virus. The current number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed 3 million.

Shaheer Sheikh celebrates his birthday

Shaheer Sheikh shared a special picture on March 26, 2021, for his birthday. In the never-seen-before picture, he was seen as an infant being carried by his mother. The younger Shaheer wore an adorable blue frock, a pink sweater and a frilly hat on his head. His mother proudly showed off the little baby and his attire while standing in a field with snow-covered mountains in the background. For those who couldn't identify the baby, Shaheer mentioned that it was him dressed in a frock as he guessed that his mother probably wanted a baby girl instead of a boy.

