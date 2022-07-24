Three Months Afte Surgery, Chhavi Mittal Asks People To Not Call Cancer Patients 'Bechara'

Television actor Chhavi Mittal has always spoken about her breast cancer treatment, surgery and recovery from the same. Earlier in April, Chhavi Mittal revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same. Since then, she has been raising awareness regarding the same on her social media space. The 41-year-old who underwent surgery in April has now urged the caregivers to not use the term "Bechara" for cancer patients.

Chhavi Mittal completes 3 months of cancer surgery

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Chhavi Mittal dropped an adorable picture of herself smiling as she poses for the camera. The actor donned a striped t-shirt teamed up with a soft pink blazer, accessorised with a gold chain and nose ring. As Chhavi completed 3 months of her breast cancer surgery on July 24, she took to her Instagram handle and penned a long yet heartfelt note.

The note read, "Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months since the breast cancer surgery." Stating that she was extremely happy with the progress, the TV actor mentioned, "Extremely happy with the progress I’ve made and patting my back for the positivity I continue to maintain. But mostly proud of the various things I’ve learnt about cancer first-hand, and through the experience of my other fellow cancer brothers and sisters."

"Some of those facts are that a lot of times it’s curable, the treatment, however slow, does have light at the end of the tunnel, chemo and radiation might affect your hair, but they don’t have to affect your spirits! And most importantly, your disease may not be in your control, but you can definitely control how the recovery pans out", she further added.

Don't use the word 'Bechara' for cancer patients: Chhavi Mittal

She further noted, "I’ve seen so many cancer patients heading to work straight after chemo, I did that every day after radiation." Chhavi further expressed disappointment over cancer patients being called 'Bechara'. Asking people to not do that, Mittal said that they are far from 'Becharas' and 'are in fact strength personified!'

Concluding her part, Chhavi wrote, "I still have a long way to go before I’m a 100%, but I’m sharing my everyday recovery journey so at least some of the pre-conceived notions around cancer can be changed. And for all those cancer-diagnosed patients who DM me, “I’m scared”, go and watch my journey since I was diagnosed, and I hope it makes you as fearless as me. #breastcancerwarrior"

Image: Instagram/@chhavihussein