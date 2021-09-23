Throwback Thursday: As 'Office Office' Clocks 20yrs; Take A Trip Down The Nostalgia Lane

Sab TV's Office Office is one of the iconic shows in Indian television. The sitcom features some of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry, including Deven Bhojani, Manoj Pahwa, Asawari Joshi, Hemant Pandey, Eva Grover, and Sanjay Mishra. Aired on television in 2001, the show received a positive response for its plot that depicts the struggle of a common man named Mussaddilal (played by Pankaj Kapur). The show released back in September 2001, clocking 20 years of its release.

The show's satirical take on the prevalent corruption in the country, coupled with caricature-ish portrayals of government employees was one of the reasons that it holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. Last year, due to the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus, Pankaj Kapur's Office Office made its way to the small screens in the month of April.

Office Office also went on to bag several awards including the Best Comedy award at the RAPA Awards. The showmakers came up with a follow-up series, Naya Office Office in 2007 on Star One, which was not as popular as the original one. Along with the follow-up series, a film, Chala Mussaddi... Office Office was also released in 2011, which did not work as well as the original series. The film also starred Gaurav Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Throwback Thursday: Where is Office Office cast right now?

Pankaj Kapur

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur played the lead role of MussadiLal in Sab TV's smash-hit comedy show, Office Office. After the show, the actor has appeared in numerous films like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, The Blue Umbrella, Halla Bol, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Shaandaar, and others. He was last seen in 2018's Toba Tek Singh. Kapur will be seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey that will release in the month of November.

Deven Bhojani

Deven Bhojani essayed the role of Patel, famous for his punchline 'do baatein hongi', thereby successfully annoying MusaddiLal's character as well as tickling audience's funny bone. The actor, who is best known for his Gujarati plays, has appeared in numerous popular series after Office Office including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2, Bhakharwadi, and others. He was recently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. Bhojani has also appeared in films like Khichdi: The Movie, Chala Mussaddi... Office Office, and Agneepath.

Manoj Pahwa

Pahwa's role as Bhatia in the comedy series was well-recognized by the audience. The actor has acted in over 45 films as a character actor including 7½ Phere, Being Cyrus, Singh Is Kinng, Dabangg 2, Jolly LLB, Dil Dhadakne Do, Mulk, Article 15. Bhojani was recently seen in Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi.

Asawari Joshi

Joshi played Ushaji in the series. After Office Office, she has featured in shows like Shake It Up, Internet Wala Love, Chuk Bhul Dyavi Ghyavi, and others. The actor has appeared in films like Hattrick, Hum Tum Aur Ghost, Hello Darling, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2. She was last seen in the Marathi drama, Swabhiman - Shodh Astitvacha.

Hemant Pandey

Pandeyji was played by Hemant Pandey. The actor was seen in films like Krrish, Ready, Chala Mussaddi... Office Office, Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai, Dil Toh Deewana Hai, Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke. He was last seen in the Tamil film, Dagaalty in 2020.

Eva Grover

Eva Grover played Tina Sharma in the hit sitcom, has played supportive roles in numerous Bollywood films and Hindi soap operas. She has starred in films like Maseeha, My Friend Ganesha 3, Ready, Asa Mee Ashi Tee, Yaara Silly Silly. She was last seen in Zee TV's daily soap, Tashan-E-Ishq.

Sanjay Mishra

Mishra essayed the role of Shukla ji in the series. The actor, who made his acting debut in the 1995 film Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!, has been featured in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Golmaal, Journey Bombay to Goa, Welcome, God Tussi Great Ho, and others. He was last seen in Tanhaji as a narrator. The actor has Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Mumbaikar and KTina in the pipeline.

Image: Twitter/SabTV