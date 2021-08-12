Throwback Thursday: Remember 'Hip Hip Hooray'? See Where The 90s Show Cast Is Now

If you're a 90's kid, chances are you spent a lot of your time watching the TV show, Hip Hip Hooray. Hip Hip Hooray, that was aired in the year 1998, became a trendsetter amongst the youth across the nation. The cult that was a perfect entertainer, made the school and childhood memories awesome with a mix of comedy and emotions. The plot of the popular 90s Indian TV show told the story of a group of 12th graders from DeNobili High School and dealt with issues faced by youth such as academic stress, peer pressure, career, drug abuse and more. The show that certainly made its way into everyone's heart because of its raw slice of life quality. Reminisce your good old days by taking a look at 'Then & Now' of the most popular 90s Indian TV show's cast!

Throwback Thursday: Hip Hip Hooray cast Then & Now pics

Purab Kohli as Mazhar

Purab Kohli was seen as Mazhar on the show. He can be known as one of the most popular faces out of the entire Hip Hip Hooray gang. After being a VJ for several years, the actor moved to films. His last web series was Out of Love that is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nilanjana Sharma as Mona

Nilanjana Sharma portrayerd Mona who was the head girl and her physical transformation looked most drastic. The actor went on to act in and bankroll several Bengali shows. She is currently happily married to Bengali actor, Jisshu Sengupta.

Suchitra Pillai as Alaknanda Ma'am

Suchitra Pillai played Alaknanda Ma'am on the popular Zee TV show. She has appeared in numerous TV shows and films. The actor was seen in hit Malayalam film, Cold Case.

Shveta Salve as Prishita

Shveta Salve portrayed the ‘hot one’ at the school, Prishita. The actor is remembered for her toned physique and amazing dancing skills. She is now married to Hermit Sethi and was last seen in C.I.D.(2018) as superviser Sheethal.

Samantha Tremayne as Samantha

Samantha Tremanya started out as Samantha on Hip Hip Hurray. She has appeared in several films and in TV shows. However, reportedly, she lives in Pune and works as a PR professional.

Vishal Malhotra as John

Vishal Malhotra aka John entertained fans with his fun antics on the show. Vishal is known for hosting several shows and has also been featured in TV and films such as the hit one, Ishq Vishq. He was most recently seen in TV show, Chandragupta Maurya and 2017's Tu Hai Mera Sunday.

Kishwer Merchant as Nonie

Kishwer Merchant portrayed the NRI Nonie. She has starred in numerous television shows. Currently she is married to Suyyash Rai, and will be welcoming her first baby soon! Kishwer was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Mehul Nisar as Mehul

Mehul Nisar was seen playing the cute and forever hungry class topper Mehul. The actor has appeared in numerous shows such as Tumhari Disha, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, Mata Ki Chowki, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, and most recently, in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein.

Rushad Rana as Raghav

Rushad Rana is a homely face on television. He has been featured in numerous ads and TV shows. He was last seen in Star Plus' Anupamma as Anirudh.

Peeya Rai Chowdhary as Kiran

Peeya Rai Chowdhary is famously remembered as the brat Kiran. She, like Purab Kohli, was a VJ for several years before becoming a part of few movies. She is best known for her performance in Gurinder Chaddha‘s Bride And Prejudice.

Vinay Pathak as Vincent "Vinnie" George

Vinay Pathak aka Vinnie, too has a long spanning career in the entertainment industry. He has been featured in numerous popular films and shows. He was last seen in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi and has Blind in the pipeline.

Nauheed Cyrusi as Meera

The Parsi girl was seen as Meera, the cutest. She has a long career in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in numerous films such as Bhootnath, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, Jai Ho and others.

Sharokh Barucha as Cyrus

Sharokh Bharucha was the jokester Cyrus. He has appeared in several movies such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Sangdil Sanam, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Saathi. However, Sharokh reportedly is settled in New Zealand.

Zafar Karachiwala as Rafey

Zafar Karachiwala played the brooding Rafey. He has been featured in several critically acclaimed films. He starred in Aamir Khan‘s Delhi Belly. Reportedly, Zafar is a popular face in the Mumbai theater scene.

Pamela Mukerjee as Bela

Pamela Mukherjee was seen as Bela. She is also known for her role as Radhika in Hum Paanch for a while before she got married. She was last seen in Kabhi Aaye Naa Judaai from 2003- 2005.

Candida Fernandes as Alisha

Candida Fernandes was the popular ‘new girl’ Alisha. The actor continues to appear in numerous ads since then.

Yogesh Pagare as Manjeet

Yogesh Pagare, who was seen as Manjeet on the show, has now become a director. He has also starred in Ek Tha Hero (2014).

IMAGE: HIP HIP HOORAY'S FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.