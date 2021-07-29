Throwback Thursday: 'Sanju' From 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' Set To Star In THIS Show

Kinshuk Vaidya starred in the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, that captivated the audience 21 years back. The show's story follows Kinshuk Vaidya's character Sanju, finding a magical pencil that brings whatever things are drawn by it to life. The show was an instant hit among the children of that generation, and the magic pencil soon became the best selling merchandise of the show. Kinshul Vaidya has since then branched out and featured in several other projects. On Throwback Thursday, read more on what Kinshuk Vaidya is doing now.

Throwback Thursday: Remember Kinshuk Vaidya from Shaka Laka Boom Boom?

Back in the year 2000, Kinshuk Vaidya's show Shaka Laka Boom Boom went on-air and he rose to popularity with it. The show also featured actor Hansika Motwani as one of his best friends. Kinshuk is all grown up now. He was most recently seen in the TV show Radha Krishn where he played the role of Arjun in the show. He was also seen in the television series Karn Sangini based on Kavita Kane's novel Karna's Wife: The Outcast's Queen.

Kinshuk Vaidya's new show

In an exclusive interview with Telly Chakkar, it was revealed that Kinshuk Vaidya will soon join the cast of the Indian historical fiction television show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. The show is set to take a seven-year leap and Vaidya has been roped in to play the role of a grown up Khanderao Holkar, previously played by Krish Chauhan. The show follows the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

A few years ago, he took a break from acting. However, the actor made his comeback on the small screen with the show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka in 2016, which also featured Shivya Pathania. Vaidya has also been dating his Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka co-star Shivya Pathania since 2017. Recently he shared a post to wish her on her birthday and wrote "Probably the last one to put up a Birthday Post...But sometimes the best should be kept for the last....Happy Birthday, Girl.... keep rocking the world and keep spreading smiles with your craziness...Go achieve your goals and fulfil all your dreams..."

