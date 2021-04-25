Throwback To When Surbhi Jyoti Nailed Her Bangs With Long Hair Look On A Trip To Australia

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular TV actor who often shares pictures on social media, flaunting her perfectly styled outfits with on-point glamourous hairstyles. Surbhi Jyoti has visited several countries and is a complete travel freak. Back when she visited Australia, she shared a bunch of pictures from her trip in her modish outfits and also slayed in her long hair and bangs look.

Surbhi Jyoti's photos from her Australian trip

This is one of the first looks Surbhi Jyoti shared from her trip to Australia. Along with slaying her long hair with bangs look, we loved how she styled her long printed skirt with a light pink shirt. She went for a minimal makeup and completed her whole look with a silver hairband. Surbhi went for this look for her trip to Sydney Harbour in Australia.

This is another of Surbhi Jyoti's best looks from her trip to Australia. She tied her hair in a half pony and let her bangs loose. She chose a cute red crop top and a pair of white shorts to complete her beach look. The Qubool Hai actor went for a simple makeup look and chose a pair of stylish sunglasses, to complete her outfit. She wrote, 'Good Times and Tan Lines', with the picture she shared on Instagram.

Surbhi Jyoti spent a lot of time wandering on the streets of Australia. She chose a cute navy blue shirt dress for street hopping and let her hair loose. The actor went for a nude pair of slippers and carried a brown bag pack as she posed for a picture in the city.

Surbhi Jyoti raised the bar high in terms of fashion, while on her trip to the Kangaroo country. When she visited Fitzroy Gardens, the actor chose a casual-chic outfit. She picked a light bottle green skirt and an orange t-shirt. Surbhi went for a pair of black vans to complete her whole chic look.

Although Surbhi kept her outfits simple on the trip, she made sure to add a touch of fashion, to make her look elegant. While spending some time cycling on the streets of Australia, Surbhi chose a pair of loose jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt. She tied her hair in a simple half pony and completed her look with a pair of shoes. The actor chose this outfit when she visited Darling Harbour in Sydney.

(Image Source: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram)

