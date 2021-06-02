'Time To Break The Silence': Munisha Khatwani, Rohit Verma Come In Support Of Nisha Rawal

Designer Rohit Verma and actor Munisha Khatwani have now come out in support of actor Nisha Rawal after she filed a complaint against her husband and actor Karan Mehra for domestic violence and assault. On June 1, Karan Mehra was arrested after his wife Nisha filed a complaint against him but he was later released on bail. Nisha Rawal's friends have shown immense support for her and also agreed with what Nisha claimed against Karan. Both Rohit Verma and Munisha posted pictures of Nisha and told about the things she was facing in her married life.

Munisha Khatwani comes in support of Nisha Rawal

Actor and astrologer Munisha Khatwani took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of Nisha supposedly wounded after a fight with Karan Mehra. She wrote that it's time to break the silence and wake up. Munisha added that one should never judge a book by its cover and Nisha's case is proof of that. She further mentioned that she was asked to keep quiet but as one of Nisha Rawal's closest friends, she cannot stay quiet anymore.

Munisha further extended support to her friend and said, "We stand by you .. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore. I think we all know who did this...karan no more protection...I love you." Munisha tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and Mumbai Police in her post. She also tagged Nisha Rawal's close friends like Kashmera Shah, Rohit Verma and Puja Banerjee in the post.

Rohit Verma also comes in support of Nisha Rawal

Nisha and Karan's close friend Rohit Verma also came forward to reveal the alleged truth. He took to his Instagram to post a picture of an injured Rawal and asserted that the actor had been suffering for years. Rohit wrote, "Finally she decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and child." He then went forward to demand justice for her friend and added that he was 'aghast' to see the state of his friend. He then asked, "What makes a man become a demon in no time ??"

He asserted that his 'entire being' was with her in the 'dark patch of her life'. "Her pain, agony, and harassment are beyond me to describe. Standing by her as a pillar of strength, we are in this together my friend I hold your hand firmly to make u see the light. " he further wrote. Concluding the post, he added, "Hugs and Courage." Check out Rohit Verma's Instagram post.

Nisha Rawal's press-conference

Nisha Rawal also held a press conference in which she opened up about Karan Mehra's extramarital affair. She mentioned that they were having issues in their relationship and hence have decided to part ways. However, Karan was not ready to talk to her and reach a mutual decision. According to her, when she decided to express and fight for herself, he hit her.

