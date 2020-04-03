Times Ekta Kapoor Shared Anita Hassanandani's Pictures And Videos On Instagram

Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani are known to be BFFs in the TV industry. The two share a beautiful bond with each other and often snapped together at parties and on vacations. Anita Hassanandani is also associated with Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Naagin. Take a look at a few times that Ekta Kapoor shared Anita Hassanandani's pictures and videos on her socials.

Ekta Kapoor's pictures/videos of Anita Hassanandani

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to share a hilarious video of her friends. She asked them to pose with a pout for a picture and tricked them by making a video. The video featured Anita by her side and their other celebrity friends.

Kapoor took to her social media to celebrate 15 years of one of Anita Hassanandani's old serials. She shared a video fo the title song of Kkavyanjali. She used the hashtag #15yearsofKkavyanjali to let her fans know that the serial completed 15 years and captioned the picture, "The one show in Balaji the is that is THE SHOW [sic]"

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to share some news with her Naagin fans. She shared a video Anita Hassanandani in her Naagin avatar. She announced that Anita has once again joined the cast of the show.

Ekta shared a picture of her girl gang on her social media. Sharing a selfie clicked by Anita Hassanandani, the picture seems from a vacation they took together. The picture also features Karishma Tanna and Ridhima Pandit.

Captioned, "Sun game strong!!!!", Ekta Kapoor shared a distorted picture on her social media. She is seen posing next to Anita while the sun covers most of Ekta's face. The mentioned her caption that the picture was clicked by Karishma Tanna.

