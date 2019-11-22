The Debate
Times When Sidharth Shukla's "Rich Vocab" Was On Display In Bigg Boss 13

Television News

Sidharth Shukla is known for his short temper and anger in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here are some of the words that the actor has used against the contestants.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
sidharth shukla

Sidharth Shukla seems to be one of the most popular as well as a controversial contestant of the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth has used many creative words and vocabulary that has shocked the contestants as well as the audience.

Here are some words Sidharth has used:

Sidharth calls Mahira a Gawar

In the episode aired on November 21, Sidharth and the contestants were doing a task for winning captaincy. Mahira and Sidharth got into an intense competition. While doing the task, Mahira blamed Sidharth for twisting the frame and pulling it. Sidharth then calls her gawar, because she doesn't know what pulling means.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla Fight Again, Here's How Celebs Have Reacted

Sidharth calls Shehnaaz Do Paise Ki Aurat

Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaaz Gill do paise ki aurat. The two are actually said to be very good friends, so this came as a shock for many fans. Even after using such abusive language, Shehnaaz has been a constant companion and a friend to Sidharth.

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma And Paras Chabra Dine Together

Sidharth calls Rashami Kamini

During the very beginning days in the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth got into a fight with Rashami Desai. Sidharth, in his anger, called Rashami kamini. 

Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Supports Show's Contestant Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth compares Mahira's face to a shoe

Sidharth Shukla has always seen to be very upfront with his opinions, even if they are mean and rude. Sidharth, while fighting with Mahira once, compared her face to that of a shoe. This offended many fans and also created a rift between the house members and Sidharth. 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Trend #WeAreWithSidShukla As Sid-Asim's Fight Turns Bitter

Many fans took to Twitter to talk about Sidharth's behaviour. They talked about how rude Sidharth is. Many have also wanted Sidharth out of the house owing to his rude behaviour.

Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss Actor's 4 Rumoured Link-ups With Actors

 

 

 

Published:
