Times When Sidharth Shukla's "Rich Vocab" Was On Display In Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla seems to be one of the most popular as well as a controversial contestant of the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth has used many creative words and vocabulary that has shocked the contestants as well as the audience.

Here are some words Sidharth has used:

Sidharth calls Mahira a Gawar

In the episode aired on November 21, Sidharth and the contestants were doing a task for winning captaincy. Mahira and Sidharth got into an intense competition. While doing the task, Mahira blamed Sidharth for twisting the frame and pulling it. Sidharth then calls her gawar, because she doesn't know what pulling means.

Sidharth calls Shehnaaz Do Paise Ki Aurat

Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaaz Gill do paise ki aurat. The two are actually said to be very good friends, so this came as a shock for many fans. Even after using such abusive language, Shehnaaz has been a constant companion and a friend to Sidharth.

Sidharth calls Rashami Kamini

During the very beginning days in the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth got into a fight with Rashami Desai. Sidharth, in his anger, called Rashami kamini.

Sidharth compares Mahira's face to a shoe

Sidharth Shukla has always seen to be very upfront with his opinions, even if they are mean and rude. Sidharth, while fighting with Mahira once, compared her face to that of a shoe. This offended many fans and also created a rift between the house members and Sidharth.

Many fans took to Twitter to talk about Sidharth's behaviour. They talked about how rude Sidharth is. Many have also wanted Sidharth out of the house owing to his rude behaviour.

My God!#SidharthShukla has no limit

He is the one who is abusing today.

He is the one Who is getting physical.



Ye kya show hai?

Asim kya uska Driver hai?

Ese kon treat karta hai #EvictSiddharthShukla #WeStandByAsimRiaz — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) November 21, 2019

@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @BB13Official Sidharth shukla abuses asim's father many times,abuses rashmi ,got physical but still no action is taken against him is really shameful and unfortunate to watch.Biased show ,biased host.TRP doesn't mean supporting violence unmannerly act. — $U$#^^!T∆ $!π¶# (@sushindian) November 22, 2019

