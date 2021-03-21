Times Surbhi Chandna Gave Fans A Sneak Peak Into Her Life On Set Through BTS Shots

Indian actress Surbhi Chandna is among the most popular television actors in India. She is known for playing the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in the medical drama Sanjivani, Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz and more. Since then, the actor has starred in various television shows. Surbhi often shares photos and videos from her time on sets. The actress loves giving her fans a sneak peek by sharing BTS videos with her co-stars and the crew. Here are some times when Surbhi Chandna treated her fans to BTS shots.

Surbhi Chandna's BTS posts

Sanjivani 2

Back in 2020, Surbhi Chandna's Instagram often featured a number of BTS videos and photos from her time on the sets of Sanjivani 2. Surbhi shared a video of herself eating some green chillies which she had to eat for the show. Instead of faking it, the actress actually ate the chillies to make the scene more authentic. The actress shared BTS video from the set along with a long caption, take a look below.

Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra have been one of the most cherished on-screen pairs in the television industry. The duo also featured together in Sanjivani 2, an Indian medical drama television series. The pair was absolutely adored for their on-screen and off-screen sweet companionship. The two of them often posted BTS videos and photographs from the sets of Sanjivani. Take a look at some of Surbhi Chandna's photos and videos with Gaurav Chopra from the sets of Sanjivani below.

Bridal make-up

Back in 2020, Surbhi Chandna posted a BTS video of herself getting her make-up done. In the video, Chandna explains how she got her elegant bridal make up done. She shared the post with a long caption, also mentioning, "To crack the subtle bridal makeup and yet make a statement". Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's Instagram video below.

Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna wrapped her shoot for Naagin 5 just last month. The actress starred in the show for a year, starting from 2020 as Bani Singhania. While on the sets of Naagin 5 as well, the actress never failed to treat fans with a few sneak peeks on set. Surbhi Chandna's videos from the sets often featured her co-stars whom the actress could usually be seen having fun with. In one video, the actress could even be seen practising a dance routine with her Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal as two broke into their own form of dance by the end of the video. Take a look at some of the posts below.

Surbhi also shared a couple of videos of herself from the set in one of which the actress can be seen dancing with two of her co-stars from Naagin 5 to the tune of Ek Pal Ka Jeena. The trio performed the steps performed by Hrithik Roshan in the film, albeit hilariously. The actress also shared a long heartfelt post when the show wrapped up, along with a picture of the entire cast and crew. Take a look at some of the other posts from the sets of Naagin 5 below.

An upcoming music video

Surbhi Chandna recently dropped some stunning BTS pictures from her first-ever music video. The Sanjivani star will soon be seen in a music video according to a recent post via her Instagram handle. The actress shared the post with the caption, "Coming Soon Oh Wow #newsongalert #scshootdiaries #behindthescenes #photoshoot". Take a look below.