Times When Avneet Kaur's Instagram Showed Different Colours Of The Country

Avneet Kaur's Instagram has an enormous following of 15 million. The 19-year-old actress is one of the popular social media influencers in India and she is quite regular in posting updates for her fans. Apart from sharing reels and updates on her projects, the star also posts quite a lot of travel photos and videos on her social media. Here is a look at some of Avneet Kaur's travel photos that showed different shades of the country.

Avneet Kaur's photos from across the country

1. Goa

Avneet Kaur is often seen vacationing in Goa with friends and family. The actress shared a series of photos from her vacation to Goa. She highlighted the ambience there and how she had fun during her stay in Goa.

2. Rambagh Palace

Avneet uploaded this beautiful picture of Rambagh Palace on her Instagram. Rambagh Palace is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Palace was the former residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur and is now operated as a five-star hotel.

3. Khimsar Fort

Avneet Kaur shared a series of beautiful photos from Khimsar Fort. While sharing the photos, Avneet wrote "So blessed to be living this beautiful life. To see such views, to express my feelings in front of the camera, to wake up every day with a purpose. And to be a better person as each day passes by. Thank you, god for it all". Khinvsar is a small village located in Rajasthan.

4. Sula Vineyard

Avneet uploaded these pictures from her vacation in Sula Vineyard. Sula Vineyard is a popular tourist spot for all wine lovers. The star could be seen enjoying her stay as evident from her posts and captions.

5. Udaipur

Avneet Kaur uploaded these posts while she was on a trip to Udaipur. In one of her captions, she also proclaimed she was in love with the City of Lakes. Take a look at a couple of picturesque shots of Udaipur on Avneet Kaur's Instagram.

6. Golden Temple

Avneet shared this picture of her visit to the Golden Temple. In the picture, she is seen praying with the serene and beautiful Golden Temple in the background. While sharing the photo, Avneet wrote "Being here this moment I’ll never forget. All that I’ve got I will never forget. I’m blessed, grateful and so thankful. You’ve given me so much that I had dreamt of...... thank you babaji , waheguru".