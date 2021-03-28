Times When Mouni Roy Proved That She's A Complete Bookworm; See Pictures

There are many avid book readers in Bollywood and Mouni Roy is one of them. The actor is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than 16 million followers. She has often shared her pictures while reading a book at different places. Mouni even has a read section in her Instagram highlight.

Times when Mouni Roy proved that she is a book worm

Mouni Roy’s Instagram proves that she is a book lover. Her Insta story highlights show her purchasing several books. The actor also read and shared her review of Jay Shetty’s Think Like A Monk.

On the occasion of World Book Day this year, Mouni Roy posted a picture reading a book. She is seen indulging in the book while getting clicked. The actor is wearing a casual black t-shirt and jeans.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram has here celebrated the new year 2021 by reading a book. The actor shared selfies as she read a 1985 novel Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World by a popular Japanese writer, Haruki Murakami. The English translation by Alfred Birnbaum was released in 1991.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram showed how she enjoys her Sundays. The actor wrote that it includes reading a good book with a few cups of coffee. Mouni Roy’s pictures have her holding a book and posing for the gram.

Mouni Roy’s photos on Instagram have revealed her interest in Italian novelist, Elena Ferrante. She is seen reading the Neapolitan novels, a four-part series of the Ferrante, translated by Anna Goldstein. It includes My Brilliant Friend, The Story of a New Name, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, and The Story of the Lost Child.

Mouni Roy’s photos on Instagram show that she also loves reading the Bhagavad-Gita. The actor has shared multiple images of the Bhagavad-Gita as It Is. She makes her notes from her learnings.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram posts that depict her love for books