Times When Neena Gupta Decided To Helm Her Own Projects; See Full List

Neena Gupta is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. She has gone on to star in several mainstream, indie, and international films. Recently, she was seen in a romantic comedy film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which revolves around the social issue of same-sex marriage.

In the film, she played the role of Sunaina Tripathi, a supporting character to Ayushmann's Khurrana's lead. But apart from lead roles and supporting roles, Neena Gupta has also played the director several times. Read on to know more about the times when Neena Gupta decided to helm projects:

Times when Neena Gupta donned the hat of a director

Dard

Dard is a television series that aired from 1989 to 1990. It featured Shagufta Ali, Neena Gupta, and Kanwaljit Singh in the lead roles. Dard is directed by Neena Gupta. It revolves around a rich unmarried woman and depicts how she deals with her emotional issues.

Saans

Saans is a comedy-drama TV series that features Shagufta Ali, Neena Gupta, and Kavita Kapoor in the lead roles. It comprises one season which consists of a total of 179 episodes. It is one of the TV shows that has been directed by Neena Gupta. She plays the role of Priya in Saans. It used to air back in 1999. The title track of this TV show is made by Hariharan. Saans used to air on Star Plus.

Pal Chin

Pal Chin is a drama TV show that features Arun Govil, Anant Jog, and Cezanne Khan in the lead role. It is directed by Neena Gupta and aired on Indian television from 1998 to 1999. Pal Chin is one of the best TV shows directed by Gupta.

Gumarah

Gumarah is an Indian television series directed by Neena Gupta and features Neena Gupta, Irrfan Khan, and Nutan Thakur in the lead role. It is a thriller show that was released back in March 1995. Gumarah is one of the very few shows that featured Irrfan Khan in the lead.

