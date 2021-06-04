Tina Datta Slams Troll Who Reportedly Left Rude Comments Under Her Bold IG Post

Tina Datta has clapped back at a troll who quite recently left a comment on a post by the actor that sees her flaunting her bare back towards the camera. While doing the same, she even went on to tag the relevant law enforcement authorities. Shortly after that, the user who had left the aforementioned comments had reportedly apologized. Read on to know what exactly transpired.

When Tina Datta called out an online troll:

As per a report on SpotBoyE, Datta took to her Instagram stories section and share screenshots of the comments. She coupled the image with the text that read, " @anuj_yaduvanshi_70 is that the kind of upbringing you guy's get??? @shubhamcybercop please take action" and "and he wouldn't stop @anuj_yaduvanshi_70 bring it on you looser. .Seems like that's how you talk to every other women. . @shubhamcybercop.". Shortly after that happened, the user in question apologized and called Datta his sister by saying that, "dii I am reallt sorry for this". Datta would later share that comment too and add a text to it which reportedly read, ""and now suddenly I become Di . . such loosers". Ever since the online trolling took place, the Uttaran star deactivated the comments section on the post. The latest addition to the list of Tina Datta's photos for which the star was trolled can be found below.

Tina Datta's latest Instagram photo that sees her in a topless avatar:

What is she up to right now?

Tina Datta can be seen as Ketki in the Zee5 Original show known as Naxalbhari. The series in question, as the title suggests, is based on the trials and tribulations a Naxal has to go through, amongst other things. The show, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Zee5.

A peek into Tina Datta's Instagram:

