Tina Dutta Misses 'worryless Days Without The Virus', Asks Fans About Their Views

Uttaran actor Tina Dutta recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her photoshoot and talk about the pandemic. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a flower printed Kurti along with peach coloured palazzo. She is also wearing heavy silver jewellery and sunglasses to go with it. With minimal makeup, she is wearing a black bindi and nude lipstick.

Tina Dutta talks about missing the days before the pandemic

While sharing the pictures, the actor in the caption questioned her fans if they are waiting to run like she is running in one of the photos once everything settles down. She even asked if they are missing the "worryless" days. It reads, "How many of us are waiting to run like this once the pandemic is over? How many of us miss the wind blowing in their air? How many of us miss worryless days without the virus? I know I do!" The comments section is filled with her fans complimenting her look. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Tina Dutta's Instagram post)

Earlier, on International Yoga Day, the actor shared pictures of herself performing a yoga aasan. In the caption, she talked about how doing yoga has affected her life. It reads, "I never knew that I would find myself in a completely different manner when I took up yoga. I hadn’t thought that a day would feel incomplete without it. But truly I know now my mornings start early and fresh due to my daily routine, one that I look forward to, one that has truly kept me sane in the pandemic too. Thank you guruji @ibrentgoble wouldn’t have been possible without you and making me fall in love with Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day to all of you! Stay fit mentally and physically and trust me yoga has the magic to keep you strong in all ways!!!! Ps a special thanks to @aashkagoradia for introducing me to yoga". Take a look.

Tina Dutta on the work front

The actor became a household name in 2009 after she signed up for the lead role in Uttaran. She has appeared in various movies like Chokher Bali, Parineeta, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and many more. The actor was last seen playing the role of Ketki in Zee5's Naxalbari.

IMAGE: Tina Dutta's Instagram