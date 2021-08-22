On occasion of Raksha Bandhan, TV actor Tina Dutta shared what the festival meant for her. In a recent interaction with Republic World, Tina revealed what Raksha Bandhan meant for her and reminisced about how she celebrated the occasion in Kolkata with her joint family. The actor also shared a quality that she has picked up from her brother.

Tina Dutta on what Raksha Bandhan means to her

In her interaction with Republic World, Tina Dutta opened up about the importance of Raksha Bandhan in her life. The actor said, "I feel Rakhi isn't tied just so that a brother can protect his sister, but rather it's a two-way street. It means that siblings should always protect each other and always be there for each other. Rakhi has always been special and close to my heart as I grew up in a big family with three sisters and a brother, plus I had two more cousins. Every year all my six siblings celebrated the festival together. I really miss those days in Kolkata, when we use to have lavish lunch and celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a grand way."

Dutta also shared the qualities she had picked up from her brother, "My brother is a very daring person, so I think I have picked up that quality. Also, my brother is an extremely kind-hearted person and I would like to become a kind-hearted person like him." The actor also penned down a heartfelt note for her brother and shared pictures with him on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Dear Bhaiyya, As a child, I was a brat and you were the innocent one. We both are poles apart but there is something that binds us together. I’m the younger one but would hit you and beat you up, you put up with so much. You would look after me with so much care and I know I’m blessed! I miss the time we spent in Kolkata. We continue to fight even today as grown-ups but our bond is still the same. It’s Rakshabandhan today and we are in two different cities and I know my eyes are numb but heart full because I know I have such a loving, caring and innocent brother….yes innocence is priceless and hard to find! I love my Bhaiyya!. Your Baby Sister, Tinuu."

