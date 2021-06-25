Tina Philip To Replace Bhumika Gurung As Meera On 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya recently returned on TV with a second season. The show featured Bhumika Gurung playing the role of Meera. However, there are plans for her to be replaced. Find out who will be playing the character on the show, going forward.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 replaces Bhumika Gurung with Tina Philip as Meera

According to Mid-Day, the show will now see Tina Philip replace Bhumika Gurung, for the role of Meera. Philip has earlier featured in a key role on the show Aye Mere Humsafar. A source close to the development shared that the actor has been relieved from the show on medical grounds as she hasn’t been keeping well for a long time now, which led to makers finding a replacement for her.

Tina has also acknowledged the news, saying that she is going to be a part of the show and the decision of Bhumika walking out of the show was mutual between her and the production house. She was further asked, how it feels to join a show mid-way and replace an actor. Tina replied that she is considering it not a replacement but a new role for herself and is quite excited to be a part. Philip also shared that she has been looking forward to working with Rajan Shahi and is glad to finally get the opportunity.

More about Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2

The second season premiered on March 15, 2021, with Pooja Gor, Arhaan Behl, Anupam Shyam, Asmita Sharma, and others playing pivotal roles. The show is a sequel to the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, which aired from December 2009 to October 2012. The show is created by Rajan Shahi, while Shanti Bhushan has written the story and Pearl Grey has developed the screenplay. The show is directed by Neeraj Pandey, while Shahi’s Director's Kut Productions is bankrolling it.

The recent track is following Pratigya, taking all the efforts to bring back Krishna’s memory after they met with an accident. She finds out that his parents had left Pratigya to die at the accident spot as well as plotted her blood cancer. The family reveals they did all of this, in revenge for Pratigya sending Krishna to jail.

