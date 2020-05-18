Tinaa Dattaa Enjoys Her Extended Holiday In Goa Amid Lockdown; Details Inside

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, almost all actors have been containing themselves inside their homes. However, for Uttaran actor Tinaa Dattaa, this lockdown has turned into an extended holiday. The actor was in Goa at the time when the lockdown was declared and since then, she has been stuck in the state. Read further ahead to know more details:

Tinaa Duttaa turns lockdown into vacation

Tinaa Dattaa has been sharing various pictures from her stay in Goa for the past two months. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how she had come to Goa to spend time with her friend, Aashka Goradia and her husband, Brent Goble at their yoga centre. She revealed that as the situation began to get even worse, she decided to stay back in Goa instead.

The actor revealed how she has been attending Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s yoga workshop every month since the start of the year. She said that she had come to Goa towards mid-march and was scheduled to go back to Mumbai by March 22. However, she mentioned that by then the coronavirus spread was enormous across the country and the lockdown had been imposed.

Tinaa Dattaa also recalled how her parents got anxious and asked her to come to Kolkata. She said that as she did want to put her family at risk she stayed back in Goa itself. Tinaa Dattaa also added that her dear friend, Aashka Goradia has always treated her like a sister.

The Uttaran actor has been staying at a Portuguese style house in Goa and revealed that she has been enjoying her time since the past two months. She added how the house is huge and spacious. She roams around the place and also practices yoga every day. She also mentioned how yoga helps to keep her mind stable.

While talking about her friendship with Aashka Goaradia, Tinaa Dattaa says that she has known her for almost ten years now. She also added that she considers herself to be lucky to be with her dear friend during the lockdown. Tinaa Dattaa added how she and Aashka Goradia have the same nature and hence, connect so well. She revealed how Aashka Goradia even motivates her by getting her chocolates whenever she misses her family.

The state of Goa has been declared as a green zone by the government. Tinaa Dattaa revealed that even with that the restaurants are still shut. She is also relieved that grocery shops are kept open till 5 pm every day. Tinaa Dattaa revealed that they have been taking the necessary precautions every day to stay safe.

