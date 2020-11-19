Tinaa Dattaa Shares Lesson She Learned In 2020 As She Flaunts Her All-green Outfit

On November 19, 2020, television actor Tinaa Dattaa took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself flaunting her green outfit. She wrote, “Going green all the way! Atleast that's the lesson of 2020 ain't it?” and further tagged her team as part of her caption. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and complimented her beauty.

Tinaa Dattaa shares lesson she learned in 2020

Uttaran fame Tinaa looked gorgeous in the all-green outfit while flaunting her green lipstick. She sent a social message while posting the picture and her fans cannot stop drooling over it. A fan page commented, “Perfect as always” with green hearts. A user wrote, “Your parents are magicians who created miracles like yours” and dropped red heart with it. Another fan from South Africa wrote, “Love you all the way from South Africa”.

Tinaa is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated with her daily activities. In her recent post, she shared a dancing video of herself. In the edited video, we can see two Tinaa's dancing and having fun by herself. She captioned the post as, “One of me or two of me? Take your pick. Outfit @theclosetbyaj” with a winking face emoticon. She added #reelitfeelit #twinningreel #reels #reelmagic #reelinstagram. Milind Gadagkar commented, “Always upto something, Tinzi” with laughing face and hugging emoticon.” Pragati Mehra also commented in a humorous way, “Arre baba one is enough!!! You firebrand?!!”. Her co-actor Rashami Desai wrote, “I loved itttt”.

On November 18, 2020, Tinaa, fondly known as Tinzi, shared a picture wearing a red and white colour crop top paired up with red herum. She completed her look by wearing red lipstick. Her caption read, “Just when you thought she wouldn’t be able to, she got her heels on with the right balance and said ‘Bring It On’!”. Her fans drooled over her boho look and showered love in the comments.

Tinaa Dattaa is popularly known for her performance in Uttaran, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shani and Daayan. She also starred in Rituparno Ghosh’s Chokher Bali alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the year 2003. She later appeared in the movie Parineeta.

Image Source: Tinaa Dattaa Instagram

