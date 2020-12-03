Tinaa Dattaa Talks About Playing A Grey Character In ZEE5's 'Naxalbari'; Details Inside

Actor Tinaa Dattaa of Uttaran fame was recently seen playing a key role in ZEE5’s action-packed series, Naxalbari. In a recent interaction with Zee News, the actor spoke about the character Ketki and how she has been attached to a certain image since the last few years. She spoke about how the character develops through the series, providing the viewers with an unexpected ride. Tinaa Dattaa also shed some light on what it was like to play such a grey character for the first time in years.

Tinaa Dattaa as Ketki in Naxalbari

Television star Tinaa Dattaa is being highly appreciated for her work in the latest ZEE5 show Naxalbari and the actor seems to have some insights into the role she played. In a recent interaction with the portal, the actor spoke about how she played a grey character for the first time and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. She was of the stance that she did not have any deliberate intention of breaking her image as the girl-next-door but it happened naturally.

She was of the opinion that most viewers will begin watching the show thinking that she is just the love interest of the protagonist but as the show proceeds, her character is sure to leave them surprised. The character Ketki is not just the support of Raghav’s life but also has an intriguing personality of her own. She is stubborn about her beliefs and is a revolutionary who can deal with any situation thrown at her.

Tinaa Dattaa also shed some light on how people recognize her as Ichcha from Uttaran, a character that she played for 5 and a half years and the role has been stuck in the minds of viewers since a long time. She further added that it wasn’t a conscious decision to break out of that image and it was the story of Naxalbari that she couldn’t say no to. She finds it exciting that the viewers are seeing a different side to her and the reviews have been quite encouraging and rewarding, adding to the excitement. Tinaa Dattaa also spoke about the perks of being an actor as she gets the chance to play different characters and convince the audience with each one of them.

Image Courtesy: A still from Naxalbari

