'Titans' Actor Vincent Kartheiser Investigated For 'inappropriate Behaviour' On Sets

American actor Vincent Kartheiser, reportedly, went through multiple investigations for his behaviour on the sets of Season 3 of the HBO Max series, Titans. The actor, who was cast as the villain Jonathan Crane, was the first subject of a complaint about what was described as making inappropriate behaviour on the sets. Kartheiser joined the third season of the DC superhero show earlier this year.

According to news agency ANI, a source with the knowledge of the situation revealed Vincent Kartheiser was first the subject of a complaint about making inappropriate comments on the show's sets. WBTV's Labour Relations department investigated the matter and found that his actions didn't warrant being fired from the HBO Max show. However, it did warrant corrective action.

A second complaint was filed sometime later, which led WBTV to assign a representative to keep an eye on the actor's activities on Titans Season 3 sets. Because of the COVID-19 protocols, several interviews were conducted online by the Burbank-based investigators. A representative of the actor said, "Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations. Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr Kartheiser its expectations for behaviour on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives."

The third season of the American superhero TV series, Titans, premiered on HBO Max on August 12. The show is scheduled to conclude in the month of October and will be consisting of 13 episodes. Developed by Goldsman, Johns, and Berlanti, the show is executively produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Walker, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem, with Walker serving as showrunner. The show also features Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Minka Kelly, and Alan Ritchson from the previous season, along with Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch.

Vincent Kartheiser is popular for his portrayal of Pete Campbell in the critically acclaimed AMC series titled Mad Men. He was recent TV credits include Casual and The Path that aired on Hulu. The Nat Geo miniseries Saints and Sinners, the Sky TV series titled Das Boot and The OA series on Netflix are also added to his credits. Kartheiser's feature credits include The Most Hated Woman in America. The Netflix feature also starred Melissa Leo and Adam Scott. The 2017's historical drama was premiered at the Southwest Film Festival.

