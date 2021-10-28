'TKSS': Archana Puran Singh Recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Meme With 'Miss Braganza' Twist

Archana Puran Singh who is currently seen as the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show took to her Instagram and channelled her Miss Braganza character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she recreated Shehnaaz Gill's viral Itni Sundar meme.

The funny video also featured Rochelle Rao as the duo gave their own twist to the viral meme. Take a look.

Archana Puran Singh recreates Shehnaaz Gill's meme

Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram and shared a funny video that also featured Rochelle Rao. The clip started with Rochelle lip-syncing the lines, "Mein itni sundar hun main kya karun ". She is then interrupted by Archana who lip-syncs Shehnaaz Gill's famous lines, "Yeh jo bakwaas hai na yeh saare kar lete hain, jaa ke kaam kar." Archana adds her twist to the video as she flips her hair and walks away as 'Miss Braganza aha', from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, plays in the background. As she shared the video, Singh wrote, "Trends. Sigh. Can't escape them."

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh often shares BTS videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest in 2019. Singh also made headlines as she was the centre of memes after Navjot resigned from congress, several memes stated that Archana should now be scared as Navjot could come back to the show as the permanent guest. Singh also shared a meme on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to pay an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla who passed away earlier this year. Tow months after Shukla's untimely death Shehnaaz is set to pay tribute to the late actor with a song. The two who met on a reality TV show became closer during their stay and were rumoured to be in a relationship. Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared the poster of a song titled Tu Yaheen Hai which is slated to release on November 28. The poster states that the song is a “heartfelt tribute” to Sidharth Shukla from Shehnaaz. As she shared the poster she wrote her famous dialogue from the reality show that she participated in with Sidharth.

Image: Instagram/@archanapuransingh