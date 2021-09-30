TKSS: Archana Puran Singh Shares Fun-filled Moments With Indian Idol Contestants On Sets

As the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show kicked off, Archana Puran Singh constantly shares behind the scene video and keep fans updated with fun on the sets. Recently, she gave glimpses of Indian Idol 12 contestants and winners on the sets of the show.

Taking to Instagram, the television actor posted a video which she captioned as "BEHIND THE SCENES masti @tksshowofficial #thekapilsharmashow @kapilsharma @mohd.danish.official #indianidol. The video starts with Archana heading towards the sets of the comedy show. She can be seen meeting Indian Idol contestants who were seen practising their songs on the sets. She was heaping praises on their singing talents who even welcomed her.

The camera then moved towards Kapil who was also singing with them. While Archana applauded his singing as well, Kapil praised her for looking so beautiful. He then took the mobile and showed her who then began posing in a traditional outfit.

Watch the video here:

Archana Puran Singh shares funny memes

Earlier, the actor made headlines when she posted a series of memes of herself after news of former cricketer and politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu's resigning from his post of Punjab Congress Chief surfaced. She took to her Instagram handle and shared memes with a caption," Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka🤣🤣🤣 #imememyself #memes😂

#navjotsinghsidhu #archanapuransingh #funnymemes #thekapilsharmashow #humour"

In one of the memes, her photo is placed on a still from Raazi. It read, "Archana Puran Singh after the news of Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned: Mujhe Ghar Nai Jaana Hai". Another one had a door filled with locks and latches. Its caption read, "Archana Puran Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show". At last, she also shared a screenshot of the trending window from Twitter and pointed at her name with a laughing emoji.

For the unversed, before Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu used to grace The Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in the recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kiku Sharda took a dig at co-actor Krushna Abhishek on an ongoing feud with his uncle, actor Govinda. The veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and his daughter and actor Karisma Kapoor will be appearing as the guest on the show.

(Image: @archanapuransingh_Instagram)