'TKSS': Juhi Chawla Reveals Original Choice For Lead Role In 'Darr' In BTS Video; WATCH

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla recently appeared on Sony Television's The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was caught off guard as comedian Sudesh Lehri snuck in her hubby Jay Mehta’s name into a comedy sketch. A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared by actor Archana Puran Singh on her official Instagram handle.

Juhi Chawla's husband Jay Mehta's name snuck into a comedy sketch

In a BTS video shared by Archana Puran Singh, Juhi Chawla can be seen shooting for an Instagram Reels video with Sudesh Lehri. The actor fumbled her lines at the beginning and can be seen asking the person taking the video to start afresh. Chawla then said that late actor Dara Singh was the original choice for the lead role in Darr.

Comedian Lehri then went on to mimic Dara Singh and recited several lines from Darr. "Tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, Jay Mehta," he concluded and left Chawla shocked. The Dil Hai Hindustani actor looked at him and asked, "Kya (What)?" To which he replied ‘aaho’, and she replied ‘oho’, before bursting into laughter. Sharing the video, Archana wrote, "BEHIND THE SCENES If Darr film had the iconic Dara Singh ji instead of SRK. @iamjuhichawla and @realsudeshlehri make a hilarious reel." Many fans and followers rushed to drop laughing out loud face emoticons and red hearts in the comments section of the post.

Chawla appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside actors- Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo. In several promo videos shared on the social media handles, she can be seen dancing with a cast member, Krushna Abhishek.

Reportedly, the actor first met Mehta before entering the entertainment industry, however, they had lost touch. The duo reconnected several years later at a dinner party hosted by a friend and got talking. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta got married in the year 1996. The actor kept the news of her wedding under wraps at first because she did not want it to affect her professionally. The couple is blessed with two children- Jahnavi and Arjun.

Image: Instagram/@archanapuransingh