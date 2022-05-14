Kangana Ranaut is currently promoting her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Dhaakad and recently the Manikarnika actor graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Sony TV has shared a promo video that sees Kangana mocking the show's host Kapil Sharma after which the latter reminds her of her nepotism rant. All this fun banter between the Thalaivii star and the comedian left every person in the show in splits.

Kangana Ranaut pokes fun at Kapil Sharma

The short promo video sees Kangana Ranaut make a grand entry on The Kapil Sharma Show. Soon after seconds, she is seen jamming with Kapil on Dhaakad's song She's on Fire. In the video, Sharma praises the Queen star for her looks in the upcoming film with the latter saying, "Itna weight loose kar liya... pichli baar aayi toh aap 4 mahiney se (pregnant) the. (You've reduced weight, earlier, when I came, you looked like 4 months pregnant)." Replying to it, Kapil says, "Main papa banne wala tha. (I was about to become dad)." Watch the video here:

Kapil Sharma reminds Kangana Ranaut of 'nepotism'

Kangana recalls Kapil Sharma mocking Archana Puran Singh as she said, "Pichli baar inhone aapka mazak udaya tha. Toh aaj hum inki keechai karenge." Kapil gave it back to her and said, "Duniya mein chhodna mat kisi ko... sabki keechai karte rehna." (Don't spare anyone in this world).

The clip then sees Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakraborty presenting a gag where the former asked Sumona to accept his proposal. Looking at them Kapil tells Kangana, "Dekho yeh mera school ka dost hai... yeh bhi meri 15 saal se dost hai. Nepotism ho raha hai Kangana.(See, he is my school friend for 15 years, Look, nepotism is going on."

More on Dhaakad

Touted as one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Dhaakad is all set for its theatrical release on 20 May 2022. In the film, actor Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of Agent Agni and she is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that her fierce action-packed performances and multiple looks create an impact. The Queen star seeks to stun audiences with her seven different looks, while makers of Dhaakad promise never-seen-before high-octane stunts featuring the National Award-winner.

