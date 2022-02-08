TKSS: Rajkummar Rao Teases Kapil For Having 2 Kids; Watch Comedian's Hilarious Comeback

Badhaai Do stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar appeared as guests on Sony Television's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Several promo clips have been shared by the channel on their verified Instagram handles. In one of the promos, one can see Kapil Sharma and his team engaging in fun banter with the actors as well as the director of the film, Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

Rajkummar Rao pulls Kapil Sharma's leg on TKSS

In the first few seconds of the video shared by Sony Television, one can see Rajkummar and Bhumi making a musical entrance. Later on, Kapil can be seen questioning Bhumi about her unique saree which has something written all over it. The actor then explains that her white saree has the word, 'love' written in different languages. She said that every time she has come on TKSS wearing a saree, her films have been successful. Rajkummar was quick to respond, "Pehle bolti, main bhi pehen ke aata (Had you mentioned this sooner, I too would have come in a saree)."

Rajkummar's response floored the audience as well as Bhumi and Kapil. Further, into the clip, Kapil teased Rajkummar about his recent marriage. To this, the actor said that he has only gotten married recently, however, Kapil has created a record of producing two babies within one-and-a-half years. To this, Kapil Sharma had a hilarious response, "Dekhiye, bhai sahab, aap filmein produce kar rahe hain. Humse bhi jo banta hum kar rahe hai (You are producing movies, meanwhile I am also doing what I do best)."

More on Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is slated to release on February 11 in theatres. The makers of the film have brought the powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. Many celebrities and even fans are excited to watch the film. Yesterday, the makers unveiled its song, Gol Gappa, which garnered immense views. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Amit Trivedi, while Anvita Dutt has penned the lyrics. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial