TKSS: Sanjay Kapoor's Funny Reply On Being Madhuri Dixit's On-screen Beau Will Amuse You

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is one of the most-watched comedy chat shows on Indian television. Every week, prominent faces from all walks of life especially the entertainment industry grace the show to have a fun chat with the host and comedian, Kapil. This week, TKSS will welcome Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Kapoor, the main leads of the upcoming Netflix series, The Fame Game.

Sanjay Kapoor reacts to being Madhuri Dixit's onsceen husband

Just days before the episode airs on the TV screens, the makers of TKSS have released a funny promo of the upcoming episode that is sure to crack you up. In the clip, host Kapil Sharma can be seen hilariously pulling the leg of both Madhuri and Sanjay. Speaking of which, while welcoming Kapoor on the stage, Kapil Sharma traveled back in time to recall that it was nearly a decade since the two are sharing screen space after teaming up for the movie 'Raja'.

The host further asked Sanjay for his reaction when the director told him that Madhuri Dixit will be essaying the role of his wife in the series. Upon hearing the question, Sanjay was quick enough to tackle the question with wit that left everyone in splits. The actor said that as soon as the director informed Madhuri is going to be his wife, he rushed towards his car, declaring he his ready to be a part of the project. Check out the promo video below:

Speaking about the upcoming series, The Fame Game revolves around the life of Anamika Anand (Played by Madhuri Dixit Nene) whose seemingly perfect life comes under the spotlight after she suddenly goes missing. When the officials begin to investigate the matter, the mask of her flawless life and family falls off by revealing the painful truths and hidden secrets that no one could imagine. While sharing the official trailer of the show, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni “perfect” life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald.

Watch out for ‘The Fame Game’ series premiering 25th February, only on Netflix. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix." The upcoming series is all set for a premiere via Netflix on February 25.

(Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial)