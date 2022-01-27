Judges of the new reality show Shark Tank India are all set to grace the popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. Sony Pictures Television's new show has been creating quite a stir on social media with its judges being brutally honest with entrepreneurs participating in the show. One judge, in particular, has sent the internet into a frenzy on various occasions with his blunt and brutally honest remarks about the contestants of the show.

Ashneer Grover has emerged as a crowd favourite judge from the reality show as his savage and rather hilarious blunt remarks have started meme fests on social media. However, the Managing Director and Co-Founder at BharatPe, exhibited a different side of his persona on TKSS and ended up winning not only the audiences' hearts but also the host of the show, Kapil Sharma's.

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover on TKSS

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo video of the upcoming episode where fans got a sneak peek into the laughter-filled episode. The clip starts with the Shark Tank India judges dancing to Disco Diwaane song. Ashneer Grover then targets Kapil Sharma for his next remark as he stated that he welcomed his first child during the first lockdown and had another baby during the second lockdown.

He proceeded to take a dig at his shirt with 'Off' written on it which earned a round of laughter from the audience as well as Kapil Sharma. Appearing impressed by his witty remark, Kapil pretends to dial a call to Sony and hilariously remarks that Ashneer Grover has grown out of his seriousness.

Earlier, Grover also impressed the audience with his witty reply when Kapil asked Lenskart owner Peyush Bansal about appointing Katrina Kaif as the first brand ambassador. Grover answered the query by saying Katrina Kaif got a clearer vision of her future with Vicky Kaushal because of Lenskart.

Grover seemingly enjoyed his time on The Kapil Sharma Show as he took to his Instagram to write, ''To raise your game - always play with the masters. With the most talented person I’ve ever met @kapilsharma . It’s a dream come true to share the stage with the OG on @tksshowofficial #kapilsharmashow @sharktank.india @sonytvofficial Catch it next Sunday! (sic)''

(Image: @ashneer.grover/@sonytvofficial/Instagram)