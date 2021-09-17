Last Updated:

TKSS: Watch Anuradha Paudwal's Witty Reply To Kapil's Question On Name Change From Alka

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will see the legendary Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. The trio will enjoy some fun banter with the TKSS team.

Renowned personalities, Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will grace The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence in the upcoming episode. Known for their melodious voices, the trio will have loads of fun with Kapil and his team. Sony TV uploaded a promo of the next episode of the show, that featured Anuradha Paudwal giving Kapil Sharma a witty reply when asked about changing her name from Alka to Anuradha.

In the promo shared by Sony TV, Kapil Sharma mentioned that Anuradha Paudwal's name was earlier Alka. Explaining how the name Anuradha came into being, the singer mentioned that she changed her name after marriage. However, adding some humour to her answer she continued that she did so as she had not met Udit Narayan then. Narayan then asked her what she would have done if she would have met him earlier, to which she said she would stick to her name being Alka. 

Watch Anuradha Paudwal's witty response to Kapil's question 

Anuradha Paudwal has been a prominent Bollywood playback singer for years and mesmerised the audience with her voice. She lent her voice to all the songs from the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. She also got her hands on a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. She is also well-known for her number in the 1990 film, Aashiqui and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Nazar Ke Saamne from the film.

Before Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode on Saturday, September 18, will feature Bhoot Police stars including Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam. Bhoot Police also starred Arjun Kapoor, who took on the role of a ghost hunter alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film marked the first time the duo shared the screen with each other. The actors will share unique experiences of shooting the horror-comedy when they arrive on the talk show on Saturday. They will also shake a leg and set the stage on fire with The Kapil Sharma Show team.

