TMKOC Actor Munmun Dutta's Casteist Slur Invites Netizens' Flak; Actor Issues Apology

Munmun Dutta of 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma' fame sparked controversy when she used an offensive casteist remark in one of her Instagram posts. After the video went viral on social media, netizens started trending "Arrest Munmun Dutta'' on Twitter. While discussing her makeup routine in a video, she goes on to say that now that she'll be appearing on YouTube, she doesn't want to look like a 'bhangi,' and just wants to look nice.

Munmun Dutta apologises

Following the backlash, the actress apologised on Twitter, claiming that she used the word due to a "language barrier." She wrote, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings."

She explained, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation.”

She added, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same." Several Bollywood actors have faced backlash in the past for making similar remarks.

Picture Credit: MMOONSTAR-INSTA

