TMKOC Actor Tanmay Vekaria Remembers Ghanshyam Nayak On His Birthday Anniversary

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria, who essays the role of Bagha in the show, penned an emotional note for his late co-actor Ghanashyam Nayak. The latter played the role of Nattu Kaka in the show. Tanmay shared a throwback photo on the late actor's birth anniversary.

Seemingly, the photo was from the New Year celebrations in 2012. Tanmay and Ghanashyam shared a close bond as they were associated with the show since its beginning. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Tanmay wrote, "Remembering my best buddy and one of the finest co-actors i hv ever worked with, today is his 77th bday, though he is not among us, but somewhere deep in r hearts, he is still alive🙏🤗Happy birthday Ghanshyam bhai our highly loved NATUKAKA🤗🤗miss u alwzzz n frever🙏🤗#bagha #tarakmehtakaooltachashma #bestjodi #chachabhatija #remembering (sic)." Take a look at the post below.

About Ghanashyam Nayak's death

Ghanashyam Nayak died after losing cancer battle on October 3, 2021. He was 75-years-old at the time of his passing. In the same year, the actor was diagnosed with cancer. The late actor went for a scan and soon began his treatment. During that time, he said that he will start shooting for the show again. His close friend Abhilash Ghoda opened up about the actor's last wish and said that Nayak wanted to work till his last breath.

He further stated that Nayak wanted to die with his make-up on. Abhilash said that the TMKOC actor told him about his last wish after coming back from Daman. He was supposed to join the team for another shooting schedule. Apart from the comedy sitcom, Nayak also worked in several Gujarati and Hindi films along with 350 Hindi TV shows.