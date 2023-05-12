TMKOC Actress Jennifer Mistry Files Complaint, Mumbai Police Says Inquiry On

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 15 years. Not only this, but she also levelled serious allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other people from the production house. Now, as per the latest update, cops have begun inquiry into the matter.

According to ANI, Jennifer filed a written complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi and allegedly accused him of sexual harassment. However, an FIR has not been filed yet but the police have started an inquiry into the matter. The tweet read, "Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded: Mumbai Police."

Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an… — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Asit Kumarr has denied all allegations against him and called them "baseless". He further stated that he will take legal action as the actress is trying to defame him as he terminated her services. The tweet read, "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both, since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations: Asit Kumar Modi, on sexual harassment allegations levied by actress of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." Take a look at the tweet below.

We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both, since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations: Asit Kumar Modi, on sexual harassment allegations levied by actress of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

What happened between Jennifer Mistry and Asit Kumarr Modi?

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a police complaint against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. According to PTI, the actress sent a formal letter to the concerned authorities, including the National Commission for Women and Mumbai Police on April 8 of "sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman".

Jennifer said, "He would pass uncharitable comments but I ignored them. In March 2019, in Singapore, he said many things like, Come to my room, let's have whisky. I kept quiet but shared these things with two of my colleagues. They would often shield me. They are still working on the show, so they can't do much." She also alleged that both Ramani and Bajaj misbehaved with her on the set of the show on Holi (March 7), earlier this year.

Asit, Ramani, and Bajaj denied the allegations in a joint statement. The show's directors Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave, and Armaan Dhanesha also alleged the actress' lacked discipline. They also said that she wasn't focused on work.