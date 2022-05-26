TMKOC Fame Dilip Joshi Turns 54: Fans Celebrate By Sharing Jethalal's Iconic Memes & Jokes

Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is unarguably one of the most beloved fictional characters across India. Dilip Joshi, who played the role for over 14 years and counting has received an equal amount of love. The same was reflected as fans celebrated his 54th birthday by paying a special tribute to the resident of Gokuldham Society.

Apart from his good-natured persona and love for his family, Jethalal's one-liners and slapstick comedy are one of the most memorable and favourite thing for the TMKOC fans. Over the years, the character's jokes turned into a meme fest and unsurprisingly, social media is filled with handles solely dedicated to his iconic jokes. To celebrate Dilip Joshi's 54th birthday, fans flooded the internet with the character's memorable one-liners and comedy.

How TMKOC fans are celebrating Dilip Joshi's birthday

From 'King' to 'Legends', Dilip Joshi was conferred with a plethora of monikers as fans wished him a happy birthday on social media. Many also wrote heartfelt captions for the actor who spread happiness and laughter for over 14 years. One fan tweeted, ''Happiest birthday to my one and only favourite actor in this world Jethalal!'' while another wrote, ''14 years!! It has been 14 years since #jethalal has become an inseparable part of our society. He has shared all his happiness and problem with us. We laughed with him and cried with him.@dilipjoshie ji..You are God-gifted..Happy Birthday..''

Happy Birthday to this LEGEND! One of the best comic actor we could ever have❤️#TMKOC #jethalal pic.twitter.com/KfbM457nGt — 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝒿𝒶𝓀𝓉𝒶✿ RCB❤️ (@PrajaktaSharma8) May 26, 2022

The memes started flooding in as one fan hilariously joked about Jethalal coming up with a plan to celebrate his birthday alone with Babita, an ongoing joke in the fandom. They wrote, ''#jethalal Planning To Meet Babita Alone in Birthday party Happy Birthday #dilipjoshi #TMKOC Teju #TejasswiPrakash ko bi Bula Leta hu.'' Check out the tweets below.

Wishing a very Happy birthday to Our beloved @dilipjoshie Sir aka #JethalalGada ❤ The man who entertaining us since 2008 & gave us all a reason to laugh 😁.#jethalal#TMKOC #tarakmehtakaooltahchashma pic.twitter.com/xoKm3rYht4 — Meetul Pitawadia (@MPitawadia) May 26, 2022

#jethalal Planning To Meet Babita Alone in Birthday party

Happy Birthday #dilipjoshi #TMKOC

Teju #TejasswiPrakash ko bi Bula Leta hu pic.twitter.com/OFzrV7bvnF — Shivani Dutta (@ShivaniO5) May 26, 2022

As mentioned earlier, Dilip Joshi has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2008 and continues to spread laughter through his role. Before landing the iconic role of Jethalal, the seasoned actor was seen in shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh as Vasu, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom, Kudkudiya House No 43, Meri Biwi Wonderful and more.

Image: Twitter/@Dead_insaan_017