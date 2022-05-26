Last Updated:

TMKOC Fame Dilip Joshi Turns 54: Fans Celebrate By Sharing Jethalal's Iconic Memes & Jokes

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Dilip Joshi is celebrating his 54th birthday and fans decided to celebrate the occasion by sharing his iconic memes.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
TMKOC

Image: Twitter/@Dead_insaan_017


Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is unarguably one of the most beloved fictional characters across India. Dilip Joshi, who played the role for over 14 years and counting has received an equal amount of love. The same was reflected as fans celebrated his 54th birthday by paying a special tribute to the resident of Gokuldham Society.

Apart from his good-natured persona and love for his family, Jethalal's one-liners and slapstick comedy are one of the most memorable and favourite thing for the TMKOC fans. Over the years, the character's jokes turned into a meme fest and unsurprisingly, social media is filled with handles solely dedicated to his iconic jokes. To celebrate Dilip Joshi's 54th birthday, fans flooded the internet with the character's memorable one-liners and comedy. 

How TMKOC fans are celebrating Dilip Joshi's birthday

From 'King' to 'Legends', Dilip Joshi was conferred with a plethora of monikers as fans wished him a happy birthday on social media. Many also wrote heartfelt captions for the actor who spread happiness and laughter for over 14 years. One fan tweeted, ''Happiest birthday to my one and only favourite actor in this world Jethalal!'' while another wrote, ''14 years!! It has been 14 years since #jethalal has become an inseparable part of our society. He has shared all his happiness and problem with us. We laughed with him and cried with him.@dilipjoshie ji..You are God-gifted..Happy Birthday..''

READ | 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' to stream on Netflix from February 24; Know details

The memes started flooding in as one fan hilariously joked about Jethalal coming up with a plan to celebrate his birthday alone with Babita, an ongoing joke in the fandom. They wrote, ''#jethalal Planning To Meet Babita Alone in Birthday party Happy Birthday #dilipjoshi #TMKOC Teju #TejasswiPrakash ko bi Bula Leta hu.'' Check out the tweets below.

READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4 April 2022 update: Champak Chacha gets drunk

As mentioned earlier, Dilip Joshi has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2008 and continues to spread laughter through his role. Before landing the iconic role of Jethalal, the seasoned actor was seen in shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh as Vasu, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom, Kudkudiya House No 43, Meri Biwi Wonderful and more. 

READ | 'TMKOC' actor Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta decides to quit show after 14 years: Report

Image: Twitter/@Dead_insaan_017

READ | After Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta to leave 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' too?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: TMKOC, dilip joshi, Jethalal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND