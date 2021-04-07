Last Updated:

'TMKOC': Fan Requests Director To Cast New Dayaben In The Show; Here's His Response

Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2017. A fan recently asked the director of the show to cast new TMKOC's Dayaben.

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
In frame: Malav Rajda, Disha Vakani; Source: Instagram

In frame: Malav Rajda, Disha Vakani; Source: Instagram


Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben is one of the most loved characters amongst fans. Dayaben played by Disha Vakani has been missing from the show since 2017. The actor went on a break back then and hasn’t made a comeback yet. Fans have been waiting for her return and are also asking for her replacement now. One of the fans commented about the same on director Malav Rajda’s Instagram post. Is Disha Vakani returning? Read ahead to know more about Malav’s reply.

READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Mandar Chandwadkar shares glimpses of his village

Malav Rajda’s response to the request for new Daya in TMKOC 

Taking to Malav Rajda’s Instagram post, a fan commented saying, "Plz new daya ko lay aawo sir...itna wait ke ke bhi koi fayda hoga kay aap hi socho...bichare fans kabse wait kr rahe h daya ke liye" (Please get a new Daya...there is no use in waiting for so long...fans have been waiting for Daya) along with sad face emojis.

READ | Who plays Nattu Kaka in TMKOC? Know the actor who portrays the popular character

Malav replied to the comment hilariously. He said, “Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge, (if I ask for too much, they will get a new director)" with laughing emojis. He added saying, “it's not in my hands at all. I just direct the show….Don’t n can't take decision regarding actors n lot of other things…but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai. (whatever happens, happens for good)" Take a look below.

READ | Who plays Mukti Maa in TMKOC? Know all the details about this versatile actor

Why did Disha Vakani leave TMKOC?

Disha Vakani went on a maternity break back in 2017. She has been missing from the show since then. Fans have been waiting to see Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben's chemistry once again on the screen. TMKOC's Dayaben was characterized by her unique acting and voice in the show. Reports state that Disha Vakani will not return to the show due to some creative differences. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

READ | 'TMKOC's' Priya Ahuja Rajda says she's 'proud' of her 'stretch marks, loose skin & fat'

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and directed by Malav Rajda. The show premiered in 2008 and airs on Sony SAB. TMKOC has crossed more than 3000 episodes now and is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms based on episode count. The story revolves around the residents of a housing society who help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.0 out of 10.

READ | 'TMKOC': Shailesh Lodha reacts to rumours of rift with co-star Dilip Joshi

(Promo Image source: Malav Rajda, TMKOC Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT