'TMKOC': Fan Requests Director To Cast New Dayaben In The Show; Here's His Response

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben is one of the most loved characters amongst fans. Dayaben played by Disha Vakani has been missing from the show since 2017. The actor went on a break back then and hasn’t made a comeback yet. Fans have been waiting for her return and are also asking for her replacement now. One of the fans commented about the same on director Malav Rajda’s Instagram post. Is Disha Vakani returning? Read ahead to know more about Malav’s reply.

Malav Rajda’s response to the request for new Daya in TMKOC

Taking to Malav Rajda’s Instagram post, a fan commented saying, "Plz new daya ko lay aawo sir...itna wait ke ke bhi koi fayda hoga kay aap hi socho...bichare fans kabse wait kr rahe h daya ke liye" (Please get a new Daya...there is no use in waiting for so long...fans have been waiting for Daya) along with sad face emojis.

Malav replied to the comment hilariously. He said, “Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge, (if I ask for too much, they will get a new director)" with laughing emojis. He added saying, “it's not in my hands at all. I just direct the show….Don’t n can't take decision regarding actors n lot of other things…but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai. (whatever happens, happens for good)" Take a look below.

Why did Disha Vakani leave TMKOC?

Disha Vakani went on a maternity break back in 2017. She has been missing from the show since then. Fans have been waiting to see Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben's chemistry once again on the screen. TMKOC's Dayaben was characterized by her unique acting and voice in the show. Reports state that Disha Vakani will not return to the show due to some creative differences. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and directed by Malav Rajda. The show premiered in 2008 and airs on Sony SAB. TMKOC has crossed more than 3000 episodes now and is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms based on episode count. The story revolves around the residents of a housing society who help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.0 out of 10.

(Promo Image source: Malav Rajda, TMKOC Instagram)

