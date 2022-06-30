'TMKOC' Makers Introduce New Nattu Kaka; Fans Recall Late Ghanshyam Nayak's Golden Days

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have found late Ghanshyam Nayak's replacement, who'll be stepping into the shoes of the iconic Nattu Kaka in the sitcom. With fans wondering whether they will get to witness Natu Kaka's character ever since Nayak passed away in October 2021, the producer of the show, Asit Kumar Modi recently introduced the new actor via a YouTube clip. The video shows Modi entering Gada Electronics and giving a virtual tour of the place, stating how it reminds everyone of the beloved character.

It is followed by the entry of the new Nattu Kaka, with the producer appealing to the audiences to shower him with the same love and adulation as Nayak. Fans dropped a trail of heartfelt and emotional comments, mentioning that Ghanshyam Nayak is 'irreplaceable'.

TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi introduces new Nattu Kaka to fans

Taking to their official YouTube handle, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers dropped the four-minute-long clip with glimpses from Nayak's stint in the show playing in the backdrop. Remembering the actor, Asit Kumar Modi mentioned in Hindi,

"When we talk about Gada Electronics, we miss Nattu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak is no more among us but he has entertained us a lot. In this Gada Electronics, Nattu Kaka, Bagha, Bawari and Jethalal did everything they could to keep you happy." He then welcomed the new member of TMKOC. Take a look.

While fans were thrilled to hear the news, many were also reminded of Nayak's memorable journey on the show. They dropped comments like, "old nattu kaka is gold," "we miss Ghanshyam Nayak (old Nattu Kaka) nobody can replace him," "a gem can never be replaced," and "don't replace him..just don't."

For the unversed, Ghanshyam Nayak passed away at the age of 77 on October 3 in Mumbai. The actor was battling cancer. Apart from his stint in TMKOC, Nayak has been a part of over 350 Gujarati films and more than 100 plays.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GHANSHYAMNAYAK/ @TAARAKMEHTAKAOOLTAHCHASHMAHNFP)