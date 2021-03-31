'TMKOC': Shailesh Lodha Reacts To Rumours Of Rift With Co-star Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is well known for the show's Gokuldham society's unity, harmony and essence of community living. The society is also often titled "Mini India". Recently, rumours of the show's two lead actors Shailesh Lodha, who plays Taarak Mehta and Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada, getting into a disagreement took over the internet.

The two actors play each other's best friends in the comedy series. Apparently, the two had stopped talking to each other and would not even smile once the shooting was over and head straight to their vanity vans. Recently, Shailesh Lodha cleared the air regarding these rumours in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

He denied the claims and said that they are best friends and share a better bond off-screen. He said that he has no idea about the widespread rumours and went onto explain the relationship that he shares with Dilip Joshi. Shailesh said that he and Dilip share the same makeup room and have been termed as "best buddies" on the sets of TMKOC.

He spoke about how they have different personalities but are united through humour. He also added that the two have never had any "clash of thoughts" or opinions over the years since they have been working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Shailesh further mentioned that he and Dilip have had loads of fun together and that he hopes to always have the same equation with his fellow actor.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Hindi sitcoms on television. It is based on writer Taarak Mehta's weekly column in the Chitralekha Magazine titled Duniya Ne Undha Chasmah. The series is produced by Asit Kumar Modi, who makes frequent appearances on the show. The show's plot focuses on the residents of Gokuldham Society in Goregaon, Mumbai, who face various challenges and tackle them together as a family.

The show which started in 2008 will now be available for viewers in the form of an animated series on Sony Yay! All the fan-favourite characters from the Gada family, Gada Electronics' workers to all the Gokuldham Society members will be a part of the series.

