'TMKOC' Star Dilip Joshi Worked With Priyanka Chopra In THIS Popular Film; Know More

Thanks to the role he played in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi became a household name across the country. But, the actor is not seen on-screen often, apart from on the Hindi sitcom. However, an interesting fact about the actor is that he took on a role alongside Priyanka Chopra in the 2009 film, What’s Your Raashee?

Dilip Joshi in What’s Your Raashee?

Apart from his well-acclaimed role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi played a role in the romantic comedy, What’s Your Raashee? as well. Famous for his character, Jethalal, Joshi took on the role of Jeetu Bhai in the film helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The actor was praised for his funny performance in the film.

More about What’s Your Raashee?

Starring Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, What’s Your Raashee? released on the big screen in 2009. The film revolved around Yogesh Patel, played by Baweja, who must tie the knot within ten days to save his brother from any harm. He agrees to meet 12 potential brides, one from each zodiac sign. All the 12 women are played by Priyanka Chopra.

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame

The sitcom revolves around the lives and friendships between the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. Joshi takes on the lead role in the show as Jethalal, who is married to Daya, played by Disha Vakani. The actor has won numerous awards for his phenomenal work. He was named the Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2011 at the Star Guild Awards. He also got his hands on an award in 2012 for Best Actor-Comedy at the Indian Television Academy awards.

Dilip Joshi’s films

Apart from being seen on the much-loved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Joshi also made several appearances on the big screen. The actor starred in films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and many more. Besides acting alongside the popular Priyanka Chopra, he also shared the screen with Sonu Sood, Johnny Lever, Tisca Chopra, Bobby Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and other names in the Bollywood industry.

