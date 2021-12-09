With the onset of the wedding season and several stars getting hitched, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi too has good news for fans. The popular actor’s daughter Niyati Joshi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Yashowardhan Mishra, the son of film writer Ashok Mishra.

According to reports by Koimoi, the two will get married in Nashik and will host a reception function at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Ever since the news started surfacing on social media, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are excited to know every detail of the wedding. Now Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi’s wedding invitation has been leaked and it is going viral on social media. It has left netizens all excited. The entire team of the show has been invited for the auspicious occasion. Others from the guest list include Disha Vakani, who is known to play the role of Dayaben on the show.

Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati to tie the knot soon

According to various media reports, though Disha has accepted the invitation, however, she might reportedly skip the wedding due to personal reasons but has decided to visit the family to bless Niyati. The rest of the TMKOC team including Munmun Dutta, producer Asit Modi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal among others are all excited for Niyati's wedding. Reportedly, Niyati and Yashovardhan used to like each other for almost the last 4 years. Both have studied in the same college. Both their families were also aware of this relationship. However, due to the lockdown, they had to put their wedding on hold. Now with restrictions quite eased down, the families of both have planned the festivities accordingly.





Meanwhile, the entire cast of the popular show is all set to spread happiness on the sets of the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Show’s creator-producer Asit Kumarr Modi along with other star casts will entertain all as they sit on the hot seat across megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the game show. Apart from the quiz and fun banter, 'Jethalal' (Dilip Joshi) and 'Babita' (Munmun Dutta) will be performing together.



IMAGE: Instagram/snapbaazi