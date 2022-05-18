The popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been making headlines for several reasons in the past few days. The show is always the talk of the town for its comic characters and plot. It has been entertaining fans for the past 12 years without fail. However, the show was recently trending but not for the right reason. A rumour was surfacing on the internet about the alleged death of TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Atmaram Bhide in the show. However, the actor himself dismissed the rumours and also asked his fans to act responsibly.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mandar Chandwadkar recently went live to address his alleged death rumours. At first, the actor greeted his fans with a "Hello" and further mentioned he was at work. He also addressed how he came across a piece of news about his death. He further said, "Main confirm karna chahta that ke main shooting kar raha hu, aur tandurust hu. Aisi afwaye kripya na failaaye." (I would like to confirm that I am shooting and well. Please do not spread such rumours.) He further assured his fans that the entire cast of TMKOC is well and will entertain everyone with the show for more coming years.

In the caption, the actor wrote, "Its a request to the ppl who are spreading rumors not to spread." His fans reacted to the video and sent him their love. One of them thanked the actor for entertaining viewers and wrote, "Always tmkoc lover. Thank you for entertainment. For everyone. big love."

Shailesh Lodha to reportedly leave TMKOC

In a shocking revelation for all TMKOC fans, the show's lead actor Shailesh Lodha has decided to quit the show. As per a report by Indian Express, sources close to the show have confirmed that the actor has requested his exit from the show and has also stopped coming to the shoots. The actor is reportedly exiting the show as his character has been lost among the ensemble and it is not much for him to do on the show. Moreover, he is allegedly busy with his 'Kavi Sammelans.'

The source reported, "Shailesh maybe upset because he is not being seen and may have other fruitful offers, but quitting can never be the solution. Both parties are trying to find a mutual ground where Shailesh can be allowed some time off for his poetry concerts, while he continues to shoot for the show. Everyone is hopeful that the matter will end on a happy note."

